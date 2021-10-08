Six Bank of Ireland branches in Carlow and Kilkenny close today and decommission their 24 hour ATM services

Six local Bank of Ireland branches close today and with them goes their 24-hour ATM services.

Premises at Urlingford, Thomastown, Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Tullow and Borris are among the 88 in the Republic of Ireland to shut their doors.

The financial institution confirmed to KCLR that cash withdrawal will be available to customers through An Post outlets as well as at 169 branches that remain open across the country and where external machines are being retained. (See full statement below).

But Callan Cllr Joe Lyons, who runs a shop in the town, has been telling The Way It Is that that’s not good enough while he had further news on the stance of the area’s financial services offering too.

Listen back to his conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here:

Bank of Ireland previously issued the following statement to KCLR News:

“When those Bank of Ireland branches close on October 8th it includes decommissioning the ATMs. However, through our new partnership with An Post, cash withdrawal will be available to Bank of Ireland customers at the local Post Office during normal opening hours including a half day on Saturdays. We will also continue to operate 169 branches nationwide, the vast majority of which have an External ATM which can be used for cash withdrawal and cash and cheque lodgement 24/7.

Like many other companies with a large number of retail locations, and like banks across the globe, we had to change our branch services to better reflect how people are banking today. Customers have been moving away from cash to cards and digital banking, and this has rapidly accelerated in recent years. Customers are also choosing ‘cashback’ – where they take the opportunity to get cash back in shops when making purchases – and there are also an increasing number of businesses, including taxis, now taking card payments”.