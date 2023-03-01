Callan’s public toilets will reopen to the public in a few days time after getting a ‘facelift’

Locals in Callan are being assured that their public toilets will be back open in a few days.

A notice went up to inform people that the facilities are out of use until further notice.

But it turns out they are just getting a facelift following a request by local Councillor Joe Lyons:

“Yeah, the toilets are closed for a couple of days, at last month’s meeting in Thomastown, I brought up about the re-painting of the toilets, there were in dire need, and kind of give them a facelift,” said Councillor Lyons.

“So, they have done it fairly quickly, thanks to the council, but there are closed for a couple of days to the public,” he added.