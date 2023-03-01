KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Callan’s public toilets will reopen to the public in a few days time after getting a ‘facelift’
A notice went up to inform people that the facilities are out of use until further notice
Locals in Callan are being assured that their public toilets will be back open in a few days.
A notice went up to inform people that the facilities are out of use until further notice.
But it turns out they are just getting a facelift following a request by local Councillor Joe Lyons:
“Yeah, the toilets are closed for a couple of days, at last month’s meeting in Thomastown, I brought up about the re-painting of the toilets, there were in dire need, and kind of give them a facelift,” said Councillor Lyons.
“So, they have done it fairly quickly, thanks to the council, but there are closed for a couple of days to the public,” he added.