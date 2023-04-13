Calls are being made for clarity on how students with additional needs can access SNA support in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

The trade union representing special needs assistants, Fórsa, says it’s looking to engage with Government on how this can be achieved so that the young people can reach their full potential.

Ahead of the Fórsa Education Division conference today in Co Laois there are also calls for the recommendations contained in the National Access Plan to be implemented.

Fórsa spokesman, Niall Shanahan, says “I think what we see reflected in some of the conference motions this week is a call for greater investment in order to help overcome any difficulties that have emerged but also looking very much ahead to life beyond second-level education for children with special education needs and making sure that the path for them is clear no matter what direction they want to take in life”.