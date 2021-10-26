Calls for clarity on ticketing for clubs and late-night venues

Talks between Government officials and groups representing nightclubs and late-night venues will take place this morning.

They’ll try to finalise plans for how the late-night sector will operate over the next few months.

One of the main issues to be resolved is the need for tickets, where people won’t be seated, to allow for contact tracing and to avoid mass congregation.

Padraig Cribben, Chief Executive of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, says clarity around tickets is needed by this evening:

“What we need at this meeting today is absolute clarity on what circumstances in which ticketing will be required, the type of information that needs to be gathered by that ticketing system, and how it is to be operated”.