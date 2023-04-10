Calls for greater sentences for crimes against women as property theft given more weight in sentencing

Sentences for crimes such as property theft are sometimes taken more seriously than violence against women.

That’s according to local Green Party councillor Maria Dollard who has previously worked in a prison.

Her comments came as a number of protests are being organised across the country in support of femicide victims.

“There’s a difference between the way certain crimes are treated. I worked in a prison for a number of years and the sentences that were sometimes handed down for crimes committed against women as opposed to crimes connected to theft were sometimes considered more serious.”

Cllr Dollard says we need more women in the judiciary system and the right tools to hand out greater sentences for crimes against women.