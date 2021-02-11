Calls for Inistioge to ‘get a piece of the action’ in relation to Kilkenny Greenway plans

One Inistioge councillor wants the area to “get a piece of the action” in relation to plans for the Kilkenny Greenway.

Cllr Michael Doyle voiced his aspirations at yesterday’s meeting of the Callan Thomastown Municipal District.

He urged the Council to consider linking the Greenway in New Ross, which is currently under construction, into Woodstock.

The Fine Gael representative says the benefits of such a project would be felt county-wide, noting “I absolutely very much welcome the development down in New Ross and Rosbercon area and I think it will be brilliant, for New Ross especially, but I think it gives us the opportunity to get a piece of that action, there’s a small section needs to link up that you’d have a huge development and walkway in the county and it’d be beneficial for everyone”.

He outlined the reasoning behind his plans for KCLR News, saying “I just wouldn’t like them to rule out the possibilities of linking into the Woodstock side as well because there’s a huge opportunity there, there’s existing trails in Woodstock which go very close to the Rosbercon area and I think that there is a possibility there that the new development in Rosbercon could be linked in through the backdoor into Woodstock and then lead all the way into Thomastown”.

And he adds “Maybe investigate and look into the possibility of linking the existing development down in Rosbercon all the way into Waterford and beyond with the existing trails that we have, there’s Woodstock nearby and river walkway from Inistioge all the way to Thomastown as well so I think there’s a huge potential and a huge chance for our local area to benefit hugely from a development of some sort in relation to greenways in that area”.