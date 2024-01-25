Calls for more mental health supports in the equestrian industry in Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country

A call’s gone out for more mental health supports within the equine industry.

Details of a survey have been revealed on The KCLR Daily which is broadcasting live from Gowran Park for the Goffs Thyestes Day and it shows that 88% of respondents believe that more mental health supports and resources are needed for equestrians at all levels.

Over two thirds (67%) of equestrians that responded have struggled with their mental health with 70% of respondents are not aware of mental health resource and supports available to them.

Close to half would like an anonymous mental health helpline setup that they can call when struggling with their mental health.

Shane McCarthy of Grassroots Gazette and co founder of the HAY How Are Ya campaign joined our Brian Redmond in Gowran Park for today’s Goffs Thyestes Day – you can here that in full here;