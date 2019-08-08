Calls for President of Young Fine Gael to Step Down

The attendance of a Kilkenny man at the Young America Foundation conference last week has led to calls for him to step down from his role as President of Young Fine Gael.

Killian Foley Walsh is understood to have returned from Washington having attended the event in a private capacity.

Midlands North West MEP, Maria Walsh, has said she is to write to the group calling for his resignation while Dublin Central Dáil candidate, Deirdre Duffy, is also to complain to party headquarters.

Sean Gordon Dalton, also from Kilkenny, is a member of Trinity Young Fine Gael group. He tells KCLR that the US groups’ beliefs are not something the Irish should in any way be tolerating.