Calls For Transparency & Accountability In Banking Sector

Ireland needs a banking system that’s transparent, accountable and user-friendly.

That’s the call from the chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee, following the publication of its ‘Report on Banking 2022’ earlier this week.

It looked into AIB’s since-axed plans to make some of its branches cashless back in July.

Committee chair and Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, John McGuinness says it’s a saga that must not be repeated.