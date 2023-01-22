KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Calls For Transparency & Accountability In Banking Sector

Deputy John McGuinness highlight's the issue of cashless branches

Photo of Ethna Quirke Ethna Quirke22/01/2023
John McGuinness

Ireland needs a banking system that’s transparent, accountable and user-friendly.

That’s the call from the chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee, following the publication of its ‘Report on Banking 2022’ earlier this week.

It looked into AIB’s since-axed plans to make some of its branches cashless back in July.

Committee chair and Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, John McGuinness says it’s a saga that must not be repeated.

