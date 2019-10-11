Calls from parents for changes at Kilkenny City carpark to be reversed

Parents of pupils at some city primary schools are calling for new charges at a carpark to be dropped & the original exit point to be reinstated.

It comes as the owner of the space behind The Village Inn this week implemented a two euro fee for use of parking spaces, closing off the outbound stretch to all except those who park there.

He’s told KCLR News that he didn’t want to take the action but felt he had to as the area was in chaos and this issue needed to be highlighted.

However some living in the area say the new plans make it easier to get in & out of their homes while those working in the complex attached to the carpark say the new system suits them better too: