A full house in studio this week to discuss Piltown’s deafet in this years AIB Leinster Senior Club final.

Piltown took on last years runner-up St Vincent’s of Dublin in Glenisk O’Connor Park in Tullamore. It was the south Kilkennys teams first ever senior club final having won the county championship defeating Glynnbarntown along the way.

We hear from St Vincents manager Graham Dillon and player Aisling Maher and we also hear from Piltown manager Andrew ‘Chucky’ Norris.

We also look back to what was a very good night at the All-Stars for Kilkenny’s Intermediate players.

