Kilkenny might not be in the Senior All-Ireland semi-final but they do take place in UPMC Nowlan Park on Saturday (26th July) Martin sits down with Daragh Ó Conchúir to get his thoughts on the games between Galway and Tipperary and Cork and Waterford.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was some clubs competitions taking place over the weekend and we look back on their results.

Head of KCLR Sport Oisín Langan was at the Carlow Camogie championship launch and he spoke with Myshall player Ciara Quirke about their prospects this year as they bid for a 26th consecutive title.

Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Tuesday during the regular season. Follow for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you do your podcast listening. Contact the podcast by emailing [email protected].