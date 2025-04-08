Áine’s back in studio this week to join Martin and Lillian.

While Kilkenny is not in the league final this weekend the crew takes a look at who will be crowned champion. We also have a chat to Carl McCormick the joint manager of the Antrim Camogie team who won the Division 1B against Clare.

Martin also has a chat to Kilkenny Camogie Development Officer Tommy Farrell on how development is going in the County and what maybe coming up in the pipeline.

There is also a look ahead to the All-Ireland Minor A semi-finals which take place this weekend.

Get new episodes of Camán Caint every Tuesday during the regular season. Follow for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you do your podcast listening. Contact the podcast by emailing [email protected].