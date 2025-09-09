Martin is joind in studio by Paul and Lillian this week.

We hear from Katie Long who is the grandaughter of former Kilkenny GAA referee Paschal Long, katie has taken up refereeing and she even got to referee in Croke Park at this years All-Ireland Camogie Finals.

We take a look back at the games from the weekend and see who will be contesting this years league finals and who is looking at the prospect of being in a relegation battle.

We also have reports from our reporters Sean Dalton, Mia Barry and Ella Mai Drennan and we also reflect on what will be a very difficult time for everyone in Kilmacow this week with the passing of Luke Harney.

