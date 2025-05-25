A Kilkenny camogie player says those who supported the right for camogie players to wear shorts should now come out and support the game here locally.

It comes as The Camogie Association passed a motion giving players a choice on whether they want to wear shorts at a special congress earlier this week.

KCLR’s camogie anaylst Áine Fahy says it’s time for people to put their money where their mouth is.

“The All-Ireland finals are in Croke Park on August 10th, put your money where your mouth is, everyone that has been jumping on the bandwagon, about the skorts vs shorts situation, and promoting the game, needs to be promoting camogie in the All-Ireland final, and promoting Kilkenny camogie, and supporting Kilkenny camogie, the senior team, and the under 23 team, in their All-Ireland campaign.”