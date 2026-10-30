Mount Leinster Rangers face Emeralds in the AIB Leinster Club Intermediate Camogie Championship quarter-final on Sunday, November 1st, with throw-in at 2pm at Mount Leinster Rangers.

Watch the action live on KCLR YouTube and listen on KCLR Plus as Mount Leinster Rangers look to progress to the semi-finals.

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Coverage with thanks to co-sponsors Paddy Kennedy KCB Engineering and Dan Morrissey & Co, in a league of their own with a full range of concrete, quarry products, roof tiles, macadam and super fine ground limestone.