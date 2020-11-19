KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Can you help Amber Women’s Refuge help the women and children of Carlow and Kilkenny?
Spend €20 and you go into a draw for a range of prizes
Our friends at Amber Women’s Refuge have organised a fun-filled festive treat.
Their ’12 Days of Christmas Bumper Raffle’ features prizes in the region of €2,000.
To take part you’re invited to buy a ticket for €20 to be in with a chance to win one of the following, with more set to be announced:
- €50 Lidl Voucher X 2
- €100 Wardrobe Kilkenny
- €100 Artisan Butchers
- €50 Dog Grooming X 2 Ormond Veterinary Hospital
- €50 Bouquet from Forget Me Knot
- Swim Pass at The Watershed Kilkenny
- Makeup Hampers by Mint X 2
- €50 Arán
- Up to €1,000 Eurospar voucher
All donations will go to the local crew who help women and children in domestic abuse situations in Kilkenny and Carlow.
You can purchase your online ticket here