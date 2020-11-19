Can you help Amber Women’s Refuge help the women and children of Carlow and Kilkenny?

Our friends at Amber Women’s Refuge have organised a fun-filled festive treat.

Their ’12 Days of Christmas Bumper Raffle’ features prizes in the region of €2,000.

To take part you’re invited to buy a ticket for €20 to be in with a chance to win one of the following, with more set to be announced:

€50 Lidl Voucher X 2

€100 Wardrobe Kilkenny

€100 Artisan Butchers

€50 Dog Grooming X 2 Ormond Veterinary Hospital

€50 Bouquet from Forget Me Knot

Swim Pass at The Watershed Kilkenny

Makeup Hampers by Mint X 2

€50 Arán

Up to €1,000 Eurospar voucher All donations will go to the local crew who help women and children in domestic abuse situations in Kilkenny and Carlow.