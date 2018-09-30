Cancer-free Carlow girl ‘Rings the Bell’ in Texas Children’s Hospital as she prepares to come home

Shauntelle Tynan has officially rung the bell in Texas Children’s Hospital to signify that she is now cancer free.

The young Carlow woman has been receiving treatment for a rare form of cancer in the US since March of 2017, and was given the all-clear last month.

The campaign to get her there led to the biggest GoFundMe fundraiser in Europe, with hundreds of thousands of euro raised.

She’ll be returning to Carlow for the first time in a couple of weeks.

In a video posted online in the last couple of days, Shan says there were times when she thought she would never get to ring that bell:

“It’s something that signifies the end of your cancer journey…and it’s just an amazing moment.

“There’s been so many times in my life where I was sitting having chemo and I was having the worst day ever and I’d be watching all these kids getting to ring the bell.

“And it’s just such a huge thing to have to watch other kids do and you’re always happy for them, but I was also just wishing that was me.

“I wished I was ringing the bell and I never thought that I’d get to… We’ve all seen me go through the times where we didn’t even know if I’d have a future, never mind ring the bell.”

Here’s Shan’s full video: