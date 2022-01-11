Capacity review of Carlow and Kilkenny’s train services

A review of capacity on the local rail line is to be undertaken by Iarnród Eireann.

The company’s to take delivery of 41 Intercity carriages in the next six months.

And it says it will look at adapting timetables to meet customer demands, including on the Waterford / Dublin Heuston line.

It may mean changes to the trains that serve Carlow Town, Bagenalstown, Kilkenny City and Thomastown.

Meanwhile it seems accessibility works at Carlow Town station are well in-hand now too with the installation of lifts there.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor’s been updating KCLR on where the works are at;

“There’s a few final snags being done to the lift, but it is working because I went up to have a look at it. But Irish Rail are telling me that it will be handed over to them during the first quarter of 2022. And then it will be up and running and operational”