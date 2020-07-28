Car burnt out and house ransacked in separate incidents in Carlow over the last few days say Gardai

Gardai in Carlow are seeking the public’s assistance with a number of incidents in recent days.

Gardai received reports of a car on fire on the O’Brien road shortly after midnight on Thursday morning last.

They believe the car was deliberately set on fire after it was stolen from a house on the Burrin Road on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a house in Castlewood Gardens on the Pollerton Road was burgled on Saturday between 4pm and 7:35pm that evening.

All rooms were ransacked in the house after they gained entry through the back door.

It’s understood, however, that nothing was taken.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Gardai in Carlow on 059 9131505.