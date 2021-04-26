KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Car crashes into restaurant in Tullow, Co Carlow

It's not yet known if anybody's been injured

Dramatic scenes in Tullow in the early hours of this morning.

A car crashed into the New Moon restaurant in the County Carlow town, causing significant damage to a window.

It’s understood to have happened at about 2am and the male driver was taken to St Luke’s Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Anybody with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

How the area usually looks

Image Google maps

