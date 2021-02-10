KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Car taken after burglary at a Carlow Town house

It happened in the early hours of Sunday last

A car was stolen from a home in Carlow Town after a burglary.

The thieves got in through a front window of the house in Mount Leinster Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They found the car keys inside the house and stole a black 2009 Ford Focus from the laneway at the back.

Gardaí are anyone who might have seen something or who has any information to contact the Station in Carlow.

