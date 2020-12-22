Care needed on local roads with reports of bad fog across Carlow and Kilkenny

Drivers are being urged to take caution on local roads this morning.

In particular, Thomastown Gardaí are warning of very heavy fog on the M9 motorway, especially along exits 4 through 9.

Motorists are advised too to be aware of the conditions in the Ballyhale/ Knocktopher area.

While GardaI across Kilkenny and Carlow have similar messages.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann is also warning of some icy stretches on roads across the country.