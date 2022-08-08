KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Care needed on M9 northbound after pedestrian sighted walking close to junction six at Powerstown
Gardaí are following up
Pedestrian spotted walking along the M9 in Co Carlow.
The person was seen just before 11am this morning on the northbound corridor of the motorway, between junctions five and six.
Gardaí in Bagenalstown are following it up but motorists are asked to take extra care on the route.
