Care needed on roads and by riverbanks across Carlow and Kilkenny

Care’s needed on local roads and by riverbanks this morning.

Torrential rain hit parts of the country again in the last 24 hours with orange and yellow weather alerts covering different parts of the Carlow Kilkenny locality.

Flooding was being dealt with last evening by emergency services in Borris and near the Royal Oak too, while the Abhainn Ri in Callan again burst its banks with adjoining fields and parks as well as the carpark at KCAT under water this morning.

River levels remain high across both counties, including the Nore through the city where the Waterbarrack pitch was among the victim spots.

Issues too in the Annamault / Ennisnag area of the county.

As road conditions have been described as dangerous in some areas Brian Farrell of the Road Safety Authority is appealing to motorists to drive with caution and to expect the unexpected;

“The obvious challenges that drivers and motorists will face this morning is the risk of wet roads, possibly flooded roads, the risk is aquaplaning on rural roads and country roads where you’ll find dips in the road there is a risk of flooding and it is so important not to try and drive through any flooded roads”

If you come across a danger area please contact our Newsroom on 056 7796262 so that we can inform others.