Water levels in areas impacted by flooding have started to improve

Local areas affected by flooding over the last number of days have started to see some improvement in water levels.

Heavy rain caused significant flooding in Freshford and Callan.

KCat Arts Centre in Callan saw some damage to their building, and their car park remained flooded overnight last night.

Janice DeBroithe, a member of the KCat team, paid tribute to the emergency services that helped drain the water.

Speaking with KCLR News she said; “Thankfully the water has receded almost fully at this stage. Damage to KCAt is very minimal, it looks like, so we should be open next week as per normal. A huge shout out to all the guys in the fire brigade who worked really hard yesterday and last night draining a lot of the water”