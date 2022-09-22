KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Care needed on the Freshford Road in Kilkenny after crash between Woodsgift Service Station and Minister’s Cross

One lane of traffic's blocked by a car

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace22/09/2022
An Garda Síochána (Pixabay)
An Garda Síochána (Pixabay)

Motorists on the Freshford Road in Kilkenny are asked to take extra care this morning following a crash.

It happened at about 10:30am between Woodsgift Service Station and Minister’s Cross.

Eyewitnesses say one car appears to have been badly damaged and is blocking a lane of traffic. It’s not yet known if other vehicles are involved or if any injuries have been sustained.

Emergency services have been informed and locals from the area are out directing traffic.

Anybody set to take the route is asked to approach the area with caution and in particular to slow down.

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace22/09/2022