Care needed on the Freshford Road in Kilkenny after crash between Woodsgift Service Station and Minister’s Cross

Motorists on the Freshford Road in Kilkenny are asked to take extra care this morning following a crash.

It happened at about 10:30am between Woodsgift Service Station and Minister’s Cross.

Eyewitnesses say one car appears to have been badly damaged and is blocking a lane of traffic. It’s not yet known if other vehicles are involved or if any injuries have been sustained.

Emergency services have been informed and locals from the area are out directing traffic.

Anybody set to take the route is asked to approach the area with caution and in particular to slow down.