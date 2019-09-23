Carlow and Kilkenny accident blackspots revealed in new study

Accident blackspots in Kilkenny and Carlow have been revealed in a new study.

Gamma has analysed road collision rates around the country and its findings are based on data available from Transport Infrastructure Ireland from 2015 to 2017.

It found that the Yellowford crossroads on Carlows N81 just north of Rathvilly was the most treacherous spot in the county.

While a stretch of the N78 through Castlecomer was found to be Kilkenny’s worst accident blackspot.

The data is restricted to motorway and national roads only.