Carlow and Kilkenny again among the top five counties for highest infections of Covid-19 with Omicron confirmed in both

Carlow and Kilkenny are both again among the top five counties for the highest infections of Covid-19.

The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre for the week to Monday shows 423 cases were reported in Carlow giving it a seven-day rate of 743 per 100,000 population.

Just Dublin and Louth are higher.

While Kilkenny’s in fifth on a rate of 718 after 712 positive tests in the week.

Both are higher than the national average of 696.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant has been confirmed in both counties and it now accounts for two-thirds of cases across the country.

Infectious diseases consultant Cliona Ni Cheallaigh fears it will lead to a spike in hospitalisations.

But locally in the last 24 hours, the number of patients with the virus at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has fallen.

Even though there were three new admissions yesterday, the overall number at the local facility last night was eight, down from 11 the previous few days.

Three remain in the intensive care unit there.

