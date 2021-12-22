The push to boost Covid-19 immunity continues in Carlow and Kilkenny today

The push to get Covid-19 immunity boosted before Christmas continues locally today.

There are walk-in clinics available in Kilkenny and Carlow.

Boosters for Healthcare workers and those aged over forty are available at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow this (Wednesday) morning 9am to 1pm, and again in the afternoon from 2-5pm.

But after today the next walk-in clinics aren’t scheduled until New Year’s Eve.

The vaccination centre at Cillin Hill in Kilkenny is open for the same groupings from 8.15am to 12.30pm and then from 1.30 to 7.15pm and again on Thursday at the same times.

The wait for people who’ve had a breakthrough infection since their last vaccine has now been reduced from six to three months.

99.9% of all adults in Carlow are already fully vaccinated with 98.2% for the over 12s but the HSE is appealing to everyone to get their booster shot as soon as possible.

Kilkenny has the lowest vaccination rates in the South East with 91.5% of adults and 90% of over 12s doubled jabbed.

There are no walk-in clinics for first and second doses locally today but you can register online for an appointment on HSE-dot-ie

And you’ll get updates on the queuing times in Carlow and Kilkenny, with other information, throughout the day on KCLR.

Meanwhile, HSE South East Community Healthcare’s reminding that those with symptoms to indicate they may have COVID-19 (like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose etc.) should isolate (further information see here).

An appointment by self-referral, using the web portal for doing so, can be arranged here. The majority of people will get a same-day appointment, if not the following day.

Including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, all five testing centres in the South East remain open seven days of the week (see here), including at St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow and the Hebron Industrial Estate in Kilkenny.

In parallel to community testing, the HSE also undertakes testing in other locations.