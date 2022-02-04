Carlow and Kilkenny again at opposite ends of scale for incidence rates of Covid-19

Carlow and Kilkenny are again at opposite ends of the scale when it comes to confirmed Covid19 cases.

12,336 new cases of the virus have been reported this afternoon (Friday, 4th February).

Of these 6,697 are PCR-confirmed cases, while 5,639 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

597 patients are hospitalised, down from 610 yesterday.

66 are in Intensive Care Units, an increase of three on yesterday.

Last night St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny had 14 people with Coronavirus, three of those in its ICU.

It’s as the latest figures published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre for Week 4 (to 29th January) show where both our local counties lie: