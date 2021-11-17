Carlow and Kilkenny among the 2021 Green Flag Awards recipients

Three local entities have been included in the 2021 Green Flag Awards. (more here).

The announcement by An Taisce Environmental Education acknowledges Ireland’s best public Parks and Gardens.

In a first for Carlow, the Office of Public Works operated Altamont House & Gardens has been listed among 84 formal areas to be recognised.

While Bagenalstown Town Park and Thomastown Food Garden are just two of 19 volunteer-led community green sites that feature.

Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage, Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan, commended the Green Heritage Accreditation and said “I am delighted that the National Parks and Wildlife Service of my Department supports and co-funds the Green Heritage Site Accreditation Programme. This scheme is a welcome and important complement to the existing Green Flag Award.

Full list below.

View the promotional video of the 2021 Green Flag Raising event at Malahide Castle, and the message of support from Minister of State for Community Development and Charities; Joe O’Brien:

You can also view the promotional video of the 2021 Green Heritage Site Accreditation pilot introduction to Ireland here:

2021 Green Flag Awards:

• Abbeyfeale Community Leisure Ltd Páirc Cois Féile / Abbeyfeale Park



• Cavan County Council Cavan Burren Park



• Clare County Council John O’Sullivan Park

• Clare County Council Shannon Town Park

• Clare County Council Tim Smythe Park

• Clare County Council Vandeleur Walled Gardens



• Cork City Council Fitzgerald’s Park

• Cork City Council Shalom Park



• Donegal County Council Barrack Hill Town Park



• Dublin City Council Albert College Park

• Dublin City Council Blessington Street Park

• Dublin City Council Bushy Park

• Dublin City Council Father Collins Park

• Dublin City Council Herbert Park

• Dublin City Council Markievicz Park

• Dublin City Council Poppintree Park

• Dublin City Council Saint Anne’s Park

• Dublin City Council Saint Audoen’s Park

• Dublin City Council Saint Patrick’s Park

• Dublin City Council Weaver Park



• Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Blackrock Park

• Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Cabinteely Park

• Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Deansgrange Cemetery

• Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Deerpark

• Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Marlay Park

• Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council People’s Park

• Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Shanganagh Park



• Fingal County Council Ardgillan Demesne

• Fingal County Council Malahide Demesne

• Fingal County Council Millennium Park

• Fingal County Council Newbridge House and Farm

• Fingal County Council Santry Demesne

• Fingal County Council Saint Catherine’s Park



• Galway City Council Children’s Millennium Park

• Galway City Council Quinncentennial Park



• Galway County Council The Palace Grounds



• Kerry County Council Childers Park & Woodlands

• Kerry County Council Tralee Bay Wetlands

• Kerry County Council Tralee Town Park



• Kildare County Council Liffey Linear Park Newbridge



• Laois County Council Páirc an Phobail Portlaoise

• Laois County Council Peoples Park Portarlington



• Limerick Council The Peoples Park Limerick

• Limerick Council Lough Gur Lakeshore Park and Visitor Centre



• Longford County Council The Mall



• Louth County Council Blackrock Community Park

• Louth County Council Ice House Hill Park

• Louth County Council Saint Helena Park

• Louth County Council Saint Dominic’s Park



• Maynooth University/Saint Patrick’s College Maynooth Campus



• Mayo County Council Jackie Clarke Collection Heritage Garden

• Mayo County Council Turlough Park



• Midland Amenity Park Dún na Sí Amenity & Heritage Park



• National Parks and Wildlife Service Connemara National Park

• National Parks and Wildlife Service Glenveagh National Park

• National Parks and Wildlife Service Killarney House and Gardens

• National Parks and Wildlife Service Ballycroy Visitor Centre – Wild Nephin National Park



• National University of Ireland Galway National University of Ireland Galway Campus



• North Mayo Heritage Centre Enniscoe



• Offaly County Council Lloyd Town Park Tullamore



• Office of Public Works Altamont House and Gardens

• Office of Public Works Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre

• Office of Public Works Castletown Demesne

• Office of Public Works Derrynane Historic Park

• Office of Public Works Fota Arboretum & Gardens

• Office of Public Works Garinish Island

• Office of Public Works Grangegorman Military Cemetery

• Office of Public Works Irish National War Memorial Gardens

• Office of Public Works The Iveagh Gardens

• Office of Public Works The Phoenix Park Victorian Walled Garden

• Office of Public Works Saint Stephen’s Green



• Sport Ireland National Sports Campus Sport Ireland Campus



• South Dublin County Council Corkagh Park

• South Dublin County Council Rathfarnham Castle Park

• South Dublin County Council Sean Walsh Park

• South Dublin County Council Tymon Park

• South Dublin County Council Waterstown Park



• Waterford City and County Council Kilbarry Nature Park

• Waterford City and County Council Waterford Greenway



• Waterford Institute of Technology Waterford Institute of Technology Sports Campus



• Westmeath County Council Mullingar Town Park



• Wexford County Council Pearse Park – New Ross

• Wexford County Council The New Ross Library Park



• Wicklow County Council Glendalough Cemetery

2021 Green Heritage Site Accreditation:



• Maynooth University/Saint Patrick’s College Maynooth Campus



• Mayo County Council Turlough Park



• National Parks and Wildlife Service Connemara National Park

• National Parks and Wildlife Service Killarney House and Gardens



• North Mayo Heritage Centre Enniscoe



• Office of Public Works Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre

• Office of Public Works Irish National War Memorial Gardens

2021 Green Flag Community Awards:



• County Carlow Bagenalstown Town Park



• County Donegal The River Walk Dungloe



• Fingal (North County Dublin) The Rock Garden

• Fingal (North County Dublin) Santry Community Garden



• County Kildare Community Sensory Garden Maynooth

• County Kildare Zero Waste Community Garden



• County Kilkenny Thomastown Food Garden



• County Louth Dromiskin Heritage Park



• County Mayo Balla Woodlands and Parks

• County Mayo Ballina Karen Community Garden

• County Mayo Ballyhaunis Community Garden

• County Mayo Kilmaine Community Garden



• County Meath Julianstown Community Garden



• County Galway Ballyglunin Railway Restoration Project

• County Galway Headford Community Garden

• County Galway Headford Community Orchard



• County Roscommon Ballaghaderreen Community Garden

• County Roscommon Cloontuskert Community Orchard

• County Roscommon Knockvicar Organic Garden

2021 Pollinator Project Award:



OVERALL WINNER:



Waterford City and County Council : Kilbarry Nature Park



Category Winners:



• Country Park:



National Parks and Wildlife Service: Ballycroy Visitor Centre – Wild Nephin National Park



• Town Park:



Waterford City and County Council : Kilbarry Nature Park



• Community Award:



County Meath: Julianstown Community Garden



• Highly Commended/Special Award:



Country Park:

Office of Public Works: Castletown House & Parklands



Town Park:

Maynooth University/Saint Patrick’s College: Maynooth Campus

Dublin City Council: Saint Anne’s Park