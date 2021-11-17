KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow and Kilkenny among the 2021 Green Flag Awards recipients

Over a hundred sites have been recognised

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 17/11/2021

Three local entities have been included in the 2021 Green Flag Awards. (more here).

The announcement by An Taisce Environmental Education acknowledges Ireland’s best public Parks and Gardens.

In a first for Carlow, the Office of Public Works operated Altamont House & Gardens has been listed among 84 formal areas to be recognised.

While Bagenalstown Town Park and Thomastown Food Garden are just two of 19 volunteer-led community green sites that feature.

Minister of State with responsibility for Heritage, Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan, commended the Green Heritage Accreditation and said “I am delighted that the National Parks and Wildlife Service of my Department supports and co-funds the Green Heritage Site Accreditation Programme. This scheme is a welcome and important complement to the existing Green Flag Award.

Full list below.

View the promotional video of the 2021 Green Flag Raising event at Malahide Castle, and the message of support from Minister of State for Community Development and Charities; Joe O’Brien:

You can also view the promotional video of the 2021 Green Heritage Site Accreditation pilot introduction to Ireland here:

2021 Green Flag Awards:

•    Abbeyfeale Community Leisure Ltd     Páirc Cois Féile / Abbeyfeale Park•    Cavan County Council        Cavan Burren Park•    Clare County Council        John O’Sullivan Park•    Clare County Council        Shannon Town Park•    Clare County Council        Tim Smythe Park        •    Clare County Council        Vandeleur Walled Gardens•    Cork City Council        Fitzgerald’s Park•    Cork City Council        Shalom Park•    Donegal County Council    Barrack Hill Town Park•    Dublin City Council    Albert College Park•    Dublin City Council    Blessington Street Park•    Dublin City Council    Bushy Park•    Dublin City Council    Father Collins Park•    Dublin City Council    Herbert Park •    Dublin City Council    Markievicz Park•    Dublin City Council    Poppintree Park•    Dublin City Council    Saint Anne’s Park•    Dublin City Council    Saint Audoen’s Park•    Dublin City Council    Saint Patrick’s Park    •    Dublin City Council    Weaver Park•    Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council        Blackrock Park    •    Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council        Cabinteely Park•    Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council        Deansgrange Cemetery       •    Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council        Deerpark •    Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council        Marlay Park         •    Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council        People’s Park    •    Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council        Shanganagh Park                •    Fingal County Council        Ardgillan Demesne         •    Fingal County Council        Malahide Demesne        •    Fingal County Council        Millennium Park    •    Fingal County Council        Newbridge House and Farm    •    Fingal County Council        Santry Demesne        •    Fingal County Council        Saint Catherine’s Park    •    Galway City Council        Children’s Millennium Park•    Galway City Council        Quinncentennial Park•    Galway County Council    The Palace Grounds•    Kerry County Council        Childers Park & Woodlands•    Kerry County Council        Tralee Bay Wetlands•    Kerry County Council        Tralee Town Park•    Kildare County Council      Liffey Linear Park Newbridge        •    Laois County Council        Páirc an Phobail Portlaoise•    Laois County Council        Peoples Park Portarlington        •    Limerick Council                The Peoples Park Limerick•    Limerick Council                Lough Gur Lakeshore Park and Visitor Centre•    Longford County Council        The Mall        •    Louth County Council        Blackrock Community Park        •    Louth County Council        Ice House Hill Park         •    Louth County Council        Saint Helena Park        •    Louth County Council        Saint Dominic’s Park             •    Maynooth University/Saint Patrick’s College    Maynooth Campus•    Mayo County Council        Jackie Clarke Collection Heritage Garden•    Mayo County Council        Turlough Park     •    Midland Amenity Park        Dún na Sí Amenity & Heritage Park•    National Parks and Wildlife Service        Connemara National Park•    National Parks and Wildlife Service        Glenveagh National Park•    National Parks and Wildlife Service        Killarney House and Gardens                                                •    National Parks and Wildlife Service        Ballycroy Visitor Centre – Wild Nephin National Park•    National University of Ireland Galway    National University of Ireland Galway Campus•    North Mayo Heritage Centre        Enniscoe•    Offaly County Council              Lloyd Town Park Tullamore        •    Office of Public Works             Altamont House and Gardens    •    Office of Public Works             Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre•    Office of Public Works             Castletown Demesne    •    Office of Public Works             Derrynane Historic Park     •    Office of Public Works             Fota Arboretum & Gardens    •    Office of Public Works             Garinish Island        •    Office of Public Works             Grangegorman Military Cemetery•    Office of Public Works             Irish National War Memorial Gardens•    Office of Public Works             The Iveagh Gardens    •    Office of Public Works             The Phoenix Park Victorian Walled Garden                   •    Office of Public Works             Saint Stephen’s Green•    Sport Ireland National Sports Campus        Sport Ireland Campus•    South Dublin County Council       Corkagh Park    •    South Dublin County Council       Rathfarnham Castle Park•    South Dublin County Council       Sean Walsh Park    •    South Dublin County Council       Tymon Park•    South Dublin County Council       Waterstown Park•    Waterford City and County Council         Kilbarry Nature Park•    Waterford City and County Council         Waterford Greenway•    Waterford Institute of Technology           Waterford Institute of Technology Sports Campus•    Westmeath County Council        Mullingar Town Park•    Wexford County Council        Pearse Park – New Ross        •    Wexford County Council        The New Ross Library Park    •    Wicklow County Council        Glendalough Cemetery

2021 Green Heritage Site Accreditation:•    Maynooth University/Saint Patrick’s College        Maynooth Campus     •    Mayo County Council                                           Turlough Park•    National Parks and Wildlife Service          Connemara National Park            •    National Parks and Wildlife Service          Killarney House and Gardens                                                                                                                               •    North Mayo Heritage Centre                     Enniscoe     •    Office of Public Works                               Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre•    Office of Public Works                               Irish National War Memorial Gardens

2021 Green Flag Community Awards:•    County Carlow          Bagenalstown Town Park    •    County Donegal        The River Walk Dungloe    •    Fingal (North County Dublin)    The Rock Garden    •    Fingal (North County Dublin)    Santry Community Garden•    County Kildare         Community Sensory Garden Maynooth•    County Kildare         Zero Waste Community Garden    •    County Kilkenny        Thomastown Food Garden•    County Louth             Dromiskin Heritage Park•    County Mayo             Balla Woodlands and Parks•    County Mayo             Ballina Karen Community Garden    •    County Mayo             Ballyhaunis Community Garden     •    County Mayo             Kilmaine Community Garden    •    County Meath            Julianstown Community Garden•    County Galway          Ballyglunin Railway Restoration Project•    County Galway          Headford Community Garden    •    County Galway          Headford Community Orchard        •    County Roscommon     Ballaghaderreen Community Garden    •    County Roscommon     Cloontuskert Community Orchard•    County Roscommon     Knockvicar Organic Garden

2021 Pollinator Project Award:              OVERALL WINNER: Waterford City and County Council :        Kilbarry Nature Park Category Winners:• Country Park: National Parks and Wildlife Service:        Ballycroy Visitor Centre – Wild Nephin National Park• Town Park: Waterford City and County Council :        Kilbarry Nature Park                                 • Community Award:  County Meath:                                          Julianstown Community Garden• Highly Commended/Special Award:Country Park:Office of Public Works:                                         Castletown House & ParklandsTown Park:Maynooth University/Saint Patrick’s College:       Maynooth Campus  Dublin City Council:                                              Saint Anne’s Park

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 17/11/2021