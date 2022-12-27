Carlow and Kilkenny among several counties where housing prices have failed to fall since October

Carlow and Kilkenny has been named as one of several counties where housing prices failed to fall between October and December

In figures published in todays Irish Independent Kilkenny and Carlow along with Wicklow, Roscommon and several other counties saw no change in the average price of a house.

The biggest falls in pricing were seen in Kerry, down by 2.5% percent and County Mayo down by 2.6% while prices rose by 4.8% percent in County Galway and 4.4& in Longford.

The average price of a house in Carlow is reported as €212, 000 while in Kilkenny it sits at €262, 000