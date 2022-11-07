Carlow and Kilkenny bracing for strong winds today (Monday)

Carlow and Kilkenny have been included in the latest wind warning from Met Eireann.

Neighbouring counties Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow, are all affected by the yellow alert that’s in place until nine o’clock tonight along with Cork and Kerry,

Very strong and gusty southerly winds this evening will bring damaging gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the worst of the rain will be further west but it’ll be rough enough locally this evening:

“It’s going to be a wet and windy one, thankfully Carlow and Kilkenny will miss the worst of the rainfall, but still some local heavy downbursts at times and it’s gusting to over 80 kilometres an hour late this afternoon and evening,” said Alan.