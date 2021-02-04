Carlow and Kilkenny claim a number of titles at the Icons of Whisky Awards

Carlow and Kilkenny are tops at the Icons of Whisky awards.

Royal Oak Distillery in Carlow saw Woody Kane win Visitor Attraction Manager with Lisa Ryan named Distillery Manager.

Padraic Rafter at Paris Texas was declared Bar Manager of the Year with the country’s top Bartender being Chris Hennessy at The Dylan Whisky Bar which also was highly commended for the Bar of the Year category.

And Kilkenny man Brian Hennessy was also shortlisted in the Communications of the Year category for blog The Whiskey Chaser.