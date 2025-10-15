Carlow and Kilkenny county councils are been announced among the finalists for the Excellence in Local Government Awards.

259 submissions have been whittled down to a shortlist of 98 projects across 16 categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kilkenny secured nine nods and there’s four for Carlow with the two set to face off for the Municipal Districts Initiative title.

Winners will be announced at the 22nd annual ceremony on 27th November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry.

Organised by Chambers Ireland, the event is held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. Speaking on the announcement of the shortlisted projects, Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, John Cummins TD, said; “I am very pleased that my Department is supporting the Excellence in Local Government Awards again this year. These awards provide a wonderful opportunity to champion the innovative work being done in local authorities all across the country.

“Local authority projects, like the ones shortlisted today contribute to life in our communities in a multitude of ways, and I am delighted to be a part of celebrating these achievements. I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all the shortlisted entrants, and my appreciation to the judging panel who had the unenviable task of choosing between so many worthy entries.”

Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland, said; “The Excellence in Local Government Awards continue to grow and evolve, reflecting the dynamic and diverse contributions of Local Authorities nationwide. This year, we are proud to introduce a new category, Celebrating Irish Language and Culture, which honours initiatives that preserve and promote our rich linguistic and cultural heritage.

“The Awards showcase the inventiveness and innovation that Local Authorities are delivering, which so often goes unnoticed. I would like to congratulate each of the shortlisted Local Authorities and acknowledge the excellent work being undertaken at local government level across the country. Their efforts not only enhance community life but also demonstrate the ever-expanding scope and impact of local government today.”

TJ Hunter, Vice President Onshore Ireland & UK, Ørsted, who are headline sponsors of the Awards, added, “The Onshore Ireland team is proud to once again recognise the incredible work going on at a community level all across the Local Authorities of Ireland. The teams being highlighted today play a crucial role in all of our day to day lives and it’s so important to ensure that this hard work doesn’t go unrecognised. Every year, I am blown away by the standard of the projects being shortlisted for these awards and this year is no different. I look forward to seeing the winners announced this November.”

Full Shortlist:

Age Friendly Initiative

Cavan County Council – The Art of Life – Death Positive Libraries

Cork City Council – EnergyCloud Age Friendly Pilot Project: Cork City

Dublin City Council – Community Wellness Programme

Fingal County Council – Sheltered Housing at Monastery Court, Lusk

Kildare County Council – Irelands first Age Friendly Race Course

Kilkenny County Council – In formation & Activities Programme for Older People

formation & Activities Programme for Older People Meath County Council – The Meath Befriending Network

South Dublin County Council – Ballyroan: A Dementia- In clusive, Age Friendly Community

Celebrating Irish Language & Culture

Cavan County Council – Glangevlin Gaeltacht Prayer Book Revival

Cork City Council – Ar Scáth a Chéile: Clár Teanga agus Cultúir Ghaelach i Leabharlanna Cathrach Chorcaí -Scéalta, Ceol, Cultúr, Pobail

Donegal County Council – Ceiliúradh teanga í a léamh

Dublin City Council – Gaeilge365 – Coordinating Irish Language In novation Regional Roll-Out

novation Regional Roll-Out Kerry County Council – Blas Beo, North Kerry Irish Language in itiative

itiative Louth County Council – Lú Festival of Light

Meath County Council – Siamsa Glas Festival

Climate Change

Kildare County Council – Grass to Gas Project

Kilkenny City Council – Championing Community Climate Action, Kilkenny

Laois County Council – Portlaoise: Ireland’s First Low Carbon Town

Louth County Council – Louth Urban Food Sanctuary

Monaghan County Council – Empowering SMEs for Climate Action: Ireland’s First ESG Cluster

Waterford City and County Council – The Business Pledge for a Cleaner, Greener Waterford

Communications

Clare County Council – Clare County Council Election 2024

Fingal County Council – Promotion of Affordable Housing scheme

Meath County Council – ‘ Local Lens’ – A podcast from Meath County Council

Lens’ – A podcast from Meath County Council Monaghan County Council – Personal & Community Resilience Booklet

South Dublin County Council – In ternational Protection: Fact or Fiction

ternational Protection: Fact or Fiction Wicklow County Council – Wicklow Welcomes: Multilingual Conversation Circles

Diversity & Inclusion

Dublin City Council – Consultation & Participation Process Co-Designed with Disabled Person’s Organisations

Kerry County Council – Refurbishment of former Moyvane Garda Station for community use

Kildare County Council – Barrow Blueway In clusive In itiative

clusive itiative Meath County Council – Empowering Futures: Entrepreneurship Programme for People with Disabilities

South Dublin County Council – Reaching for Gender Equality in Local Government

Wicklow County Council – Wicklow Travellers Urban Outdoor In itiative

Festival of the Year

Clare County Council – Scoil Samhraidh Willie Clancy (Willie Clancy Traditional Music Summer School)

Dublin City Council – Dublin City Council Sensoria Festival

Fingal County Council – Howth Maritime & Seafood Festival

Galway City Council – Galway Climate In spirations Festival-Communities in Action

spirations Festival-Communities Action Kildare County – Brigid, Spirit of Kildare Festival

Kilkenny County Council – Kilkenny’s Toil and Trouble – Discover the spells cast on society during the Kilkenny Witch Trials

Health & Wellbeing

Cork County Council – Teen Talk

Fingal County Council – Fingal Sports Festival

Kilkenny County Council – The UcanACT Project

Laois County Council – Live Well Health and Wellbeing Expo Event (Live Well)

Meath County Council – Boyne Valley to Lakelands Greenway

South Dublin County Council – South Dublin County Council Junior Safety Forum

Waterford City and County Council – Good Grief

Heritage and Built Environment

Cavan County Council – Bailieborough Bridewell

Kilkenny County Council – Restoration and conservation of Victorian Woodstock House, Gardens & Arboretum

Meath County Council – Heritage Led Regeneration Project in Market Square, Navan

Market Square, Navan South Dublin County Council – Ely Arch: Heritage Conservation Through Public Realm Design

Local Authority Innovation

Carlow County Council – In novation in Fire Appliance Vehicle to Vehicle Digital Alerting

novation Fire Appliance Vehicle to Vehicle Digital Alerting Longford County Council – Driving STEM in the Midlands

the Midlands Laois County Council – MyPay Robotic Processs Automation – Superannuation Starters project

Limerick City & County Council – Co-Plan: Keeping Limerick On Track

South Dublin County Council – Clonburris Delivery Model – Strategic In novation for Sustainable Growth

Municipal Districts initiative

Cavan County Council – The Voyage Home – Return of Relics of St Kilian

Carlow County Council – Community Roots Programme

Cork County Council – Conversation Cafe

Kilkenny County Council – Creative Connections: Coote’s Lane to Ring Road

Laois County Council – The Refurbishment of The Peoples Park in Portarlington

Portarlington Meath County Council – Live Streaming of the 2024 Local Elections

Elections Meath County Council – Meath Community Amenity Project Scheme

Promoting Economic Development

Donegal County Council – ALPHA In novation, a hotbed of in novation in the heart of Donegal

novation, a hotbed of novation the heart of Donegal Galway City Council – CREW: Creative Enterprise and In novation Hub Galway

novation Hub Galway Kildare County Council – The K-Hub Strategy: Driving Cluster-Led Economic Growth in Partnership

Partnership Limerick City & County Council – Northside Skills Fair

Meath County Council – Empowering Entrepreneurs: The Lunch and Learn Roadshow In itiative

itiative South Dublin County Council – Work IQ, In novation Centre for Technology and Enterprise Growth

Supporting Sustainable Communities

Carlow County Council – Applied Learning Programme for Landscape Communities within the Blackstairs Mountains

Cork City Council – Transforming Kerrypike: the transformation of Ballycannon Park

Fingal County Council – Meakstown Community Centre and Bloom Community Garden

Kildare County Council – The DemoHouse

Limerick City & County Council – Limerick Going for Gold – Environment Improvement Grant & Competition

Monaghan County Council – Protecting the Scotstown River: A Community-Led Blue Dot Waterbody In itiative

itiative South Dublin County Council – Connecting Communities Through the Regeneration of West Tallaght Parks

Wexford County Council – The Great New Ross Riverside Walk

Supporting Tourism

Cavan County Council – Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark – Regenerative Tourism Business Network – Climate Change

Cork County Council – Explore Cork app

Dublin City Council – The Dublin Portal

Kilkenny County Council – The Barrow Valley Activities

Limerick City & County Council – Limerick Greenway – Embrace the Unexpected

Wicklow County Council – Wicklow Passport

Sustainable Environment & Biodiversity

Carlow County Council – Carlow County Fire Service – ECO Class Fire Appliance

Clare County Council – Knocknahila Bog Peatland Rewetting Project

Cork County Council – Cobh Nature Based Solution-Raingarden Demostrator, National Pilot Scheme

Kildare County Council – Kerdiffstown Park Project

South Dublin County Council – Balancing Green and Growth: Delivering Sustainable Development and Protecting Biodiversity

Sustaining the Arts

Cork City Council – Knocknaheeny Per Cent For Art: ”I Can Colour Between The Lines but I Choose Not To”

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council – Children and Young People’s Edition, dlr Arts Development Plan 2024- 30

Galway City Council – Youth Lates

Kilkenny County Council – Art of Change

Wicklow County Council – Creative Places Baltinglass

Urban Revival