Our two county councils are to hold special meetings to hear from Presidential hopefuls.

23 individuals submitted plea for support to Carlow but just seven supplied supplementary documentation before the deadline – Councillors have agreed to hear from Gareth Sheridan on Friday, 19th September.

While their Kilkenny counterparts, who has sumissions from ten people, will meet on Monday, 22nd Sept.

Just three contenders have been confirmed for the race to the Áras – Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin and Independent Catherine Connelly.