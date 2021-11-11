Carlow and Kilkenny hairstylists make GLammies by Great Lengths final

At least two locals have made it to the finals of major hairdressing awards.

Brid Whyte from Hairology Salon in Carlow and Edwina Hayes of Kilkenny’s Streetlife Hair are both shortlisted for the GLammies by Great Lengths 2021.

Now in its 10th year, the event recognises the UK and Ireland’s most talented extensionists and celebrate the craft, creativity and business of hair extensions.

The 2021 event will take place on Monday 7th February.

