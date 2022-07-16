Carlow and Kilkenny has one of lowest rates of burglaries in the country

Burglary rates have doubled in some parts of the country in recent months however Carlow and Kilkenny has one of the lowest rates in the country.

The highest rates are in Dublin and nearby counties, as gangs make use of the motorway network.

An analysis of crime figures by the Irish Independent show Dublin had the highest rate of break-ins in the year to March, at 285 per 100,000 people.

That’s followed by Westmeath at 242, Louth at 234 and Laois/Offaly at 225, as gangs utilise motorways connected to the capital.

Donegal has the lowest rate in the country at 80, followed by Mayo at 97 and Kerry at 105.

Carlow and Kilkenny ranks fourth last with 113 buglaries.

Newer provisional figures also show burglary rates in Laois have more than doubled in a year to 61, while in Clare there has been a 90 percent increase.