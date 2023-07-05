KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow and Kilkenny have some of the highest levels of drink driving checkpoints
New figures released by the Department of Justice shows 5.9% of all licensed drivers in the two counties were breathalysed at checkpoints during 2022
New figures released by the Department of Justice show 5.9% of all licensed drivers in the two counties were breathalysed at checkpoints in 2022.
It’s a total of nearly 7,000 tests.
Nationally, Waterford had the highest rate of testing at 9.2%, with Cavan/Monaghan and Dublin the lowest at 2.4%.
The national average was 4.5%.