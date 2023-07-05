Carlow and Kilkenny have some of the highest levels of drink driving checkpoints

Carlow and Kilkenny have some of the highest rates of drink driving checkpoints in Ireland.

New figures released by the Department of Justice show 5.9% of all licensed drivers in the two counties were breathalysed at checkpoints in 2022.

It’s a total of nearly 7,000 tests.

Nationally, Waterford had the highest rate of testing at 9.2%, with Cavan/Monaghan and Dublin the lowest at 2.4%.

The national average was 4.5%.