Uisce Éireann is urging households and businesses in Carlow and Kilkenny to conserve water as dry weather conditions persist.

With over 20 water supplies nationwide now in drought status, the utility is warning that continued high demand could strain local systems. Areas like Clogh-Castlecomer in Kilkenny are at high risk of supply issues.

Efforts such as tankering water to reservoirs and managing pressures are underway, but public cooperation is key.

Fionnuala Callery, Regional Technical Operations Manager with Uisce Éireann, says small everyday actions by the public can make a big difference in safeguarding water supplies.

“By taking some simple steps to preserve water at home, in the garden, and at work, people can play their part in conserving their communities’ water supplies. For more conservation tips, log onto www.water.ie.”