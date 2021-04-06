Carlow and Kilkenny INTO representative is the new President of that organisation

The local INTO representative has been appointed incoming President of the organisation.

Joe McKeon’s been most recently serving in the Vice-President role for the teacher union.

The Cork native represented Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois Wexford and Baltinglass on the INTO Central Executive Committee since 2012.

He began his teaching career in St. Canice’s Primary School, Kilkenny and has spent three years as principal of Kilkenny School Project before joining the staff of St. Patrick’s Boys National School where he was appointed Deputy Principal in 2009 and later its principal.

He’s married and has two children.

