Carlow and Kilkenny look set to avoid the worst of Tuesday’s bad weather

Carlow and Kilkenny look set to avoid the worst of tomorrow’s bad weather, though South Kilkenny might be impacted.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow wind and rain warning for Waterford as well as Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Strong to near gale force and gusty southeast to south winds on Tuesday from the morning with heavy rain clearing to squally showers through the afternoon.

Driving conditions are set to be hazardous with localised flooding possible.