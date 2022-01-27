Carlow and Kilkenny no longer among counties with highest incidence rates of Covid-19

Covid incidence rates in Carlow and Kilkenny are not among the highest in the country anymore.

Latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre show that in the week to Saturday, Westmeath has the country’s highest incidence rate at 4,530 per 100,000 people, followed by Clare and Kildare.

Carlow’s rate is down to 2,008 after 1,143 positive tests were returned while Kilkenny’s is fifth lowest, at 1,705 following 1,692 confirmations.

The average ages of those infected locally is 30 in Carlow and a slightly older 33 in Kilkenny.