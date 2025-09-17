It’s Day Two of the National Ploughing Championships and hope’s high of building on yesterday’s local success.

Danesfort’s Garry Ireland won the Intermediate Reversible Class with Mooncoin’s Shane Doyle taking the U21 title, PJ Harley coming third in the U28 Class with Milford man John Murphy victorious in theU28 Senior Conventional.

Today is expected to provide lots of family competition with two of the Ireland brothers facing off while the tops of the Traceys too will compete.

Former world champion Eamonn from Garryhill has been chatting with KCLR News’ Martin Quilty;

Meanwhile, lots on offer again today;