Carlow and Kilkenny politicians add their voices to calls for expulsion of Russian Ambassador

Local politicians have added their voices to calls for the Russian Ambassador to be expelled from Ireland.

The demands come after he made repeated denials that Russia was poised to invade Ukraine.

Two local TD’s have signed a Fianna Fáil petition.

John McGuinness and Jennifer Murnane O’Connor have put their names to a call by the party backbenchers to expel Yuri Filatov.

Hear John McGuinness on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on this here:

Meanwhile the Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council, Fintan Phelan is to convene a special meeting this week about the matter.

As Cathaoirleach of @Carlow_Co_Co I have convened a special meeting of the Council for next Weds with the following business to be discussed 1. This Council stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian Community in Carlow, Ireland and across the world. 1/3 — Fintan Phelan (@Fintan_Phelan) February 26, 2022

Minister Simon Coveney says that while he understands the anger and sentiment, he has to think about Irish citizens who are in Russia and Ukraine and keeping some diplomatic channels open:

“I need to ensure that, regardless of what happens in the coming days and weeks, that we have some line of communication with Moscow in terms of looking after our own people”