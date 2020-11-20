Carlow and Kilkenny pub goers are asked to show support for their locale later

Many pubs across the country are set to turn on their Christmas lights later today in a protest about not being allowed to reopen.

Trade groups say that publicans have only been able to trade for two weeks out of the last 37.

It will happen at 5pm.

Vintners’ Federation boss Donall O’Keeffe says they’re hoping the public will join their campaign on social media, noting “We think the pubs are going to look great, publicans are going to make an effort here, we’ve seen some lights up already in the last few days”.

He adds “We are calling on people to take a snap of their favourite locale, post it online, show that they are interested too, our customers are in touch in big numbers, we’re having a lot of enquires about being open for Christmas and we’re looking forward to welcoming our customers back on the premises, after the 1st of December”.