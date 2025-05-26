Cynthia Ní Mhurchú is raising concerns about the increase in power cuts faced by homes and businesses.

Figures provided to the Ireland South MEP by ESB show a significant rise across its network year on year since 2021.

Across the national grid power cuts went up by 40% last year.

The Kilkenny planner group, covering most of Kilkenny and Carlow, experienced a significant 28% rise in power cuts between 2023 and 2024, with the number increasing from 1,381 in 2023 to 1,766 in 2024.

Bird strikes, weather issues and defective equipment are among the reasons provided.

Speaking to KCLR News, Ms. Ní Mhurchú said she would like to know what the ESB has planned to prevent this in the future and to ensure homes and businesses are not left in the dark.