Carlow and Kilkenny retain Michelin listings

Carlow and Kilkenny have retained three Michelin listings.

Campagne in the local city and the Lady Helen at Mount Juliet in Thomastown each hold onto their one star following last night’s announcement.

Cork saw Ireland’s latest new listings – Terre in Castlemartyr also joining the one-star brigade while i Dede in Baltimore has two.

Sha-Roe Bistro in Clongeal keeps its Bib Gourmand – joined this year by Edo and Waterman in Belfast as well as Saint Francis Provisions in Kinsale.

Other honours for Ireland include Michael Deane from Epic in Belfast who was named Chef Mentor while Declan Maxwell and the team from Spitalfields restaurant in Dublin were heralded for Welcome and Service.

