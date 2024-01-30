Carlow and Kilkenny set to benefit from €3million Community Games investment by Cairn Homes PLC

An Irish homebuilder & developer has become the title sponsor for the national Community Games.

The voluntary organisation provides up to 160,000 young people with the opportunity to develop active and health lives in a safe environment through sporting and cultural activities.

It’s now to benefit from a €3million investment across four years by Cairn Homes PLC.

The funding will begin this year with a hope of increasing participation in the games by 10% to 176,000 by 2028.

Finals begin at the end of May and run at various stages to September across a number of counties, including locally.

Announcing the investment, Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer of Cairn said: “We are proud that over 20,000 people now live in the 7,500 Cairn homes we have built to date. Our sustained momentum will deliver another 2,200 homes this year. It is therefore entirely in line with our commitment to building thriving communities, that we are investing in and supporting Cairn Community Games. We are an ideal match.

“My colleagues and I look forward to working closely with Community Games’ team, with the 10,000 volunteers who make the Games happen and, most importantly, with the thousands of young people who participate. We will work hard to further increase and broaden participation across all activities over the coming years, so that Cairn Community Games continues to be reflective of the youth of Ireland.”

Gerry McGuinness, National President of Community Games said: “We are delighted to announce this significant investment and sponsorship from Cairn which will undoubtedly take Cairn Community Games from strength to strength. In so many respects this is a unique organisation rooted in the commitment and energy of volunteers in so many communities and the enthusiastic participation of young people in a wide range of sporting and cultural activities.”

“Given Cairn’s established track record of building communities, our new partnership couldn’t be more apt. We look forward to working with Cairn to attract and engage even more participants from all backgrounds, to enjoy what the Games delivers, year after year”

Increasing awareness of Cairn Community Games nationally, and amongst diverse audience groups, will also be a key focus of the partnership, in line with Cairn’s passion for creating vibrant communities where people want to live, as well as nurturing the health and well-being of residents.

The partnership will also see Cairn work with Community Games to revive and promote the Culture Corner category to showcase and attract diverse cultures and talents, as well as reviewing and implementing new categories to recognise diverse and emerging talents of children in Ireland.

Cairn Community Games aims to provide opportunities for children and young people aged 6 to 16 years to develop active, healthy lives and minds in a safe environment through experiencing a wide range of sporting and cultural activities ensuring there is something for everyone no matter their interest, ability or talent.

